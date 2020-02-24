Human body recovered from Letchworth gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a human body was recovered from Letchworth Gorge.

Officials say the investigation began Sunday.

The announcement of the recovered body came around 2 p.m. Monday.

Assisting the New York State Police in the investigation was the New York State Park Police, and the New York State Forest Rangers.

New York State Police officials say the incident is a suspected suicide, but the investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

