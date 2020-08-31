Hurricane Laura, greater demand for gas lead to higher prices

Regional

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Laura is taking a toll on gas prices across New York State, and the nation, in general.

The national average is currently $2.23 per gallon — an increase of four cents since last week. New York’s is up four cents, too, at $2.29.

Last year at this time, the national average was $2.58, and the state average was $2.77.

Here’s a look at the localized increases across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.24 (up two cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.26 (up nine cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.23 (up five cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.28 (up seven cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.33 (up three cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.24 (up seven cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.34 (up six cents since last week)

Along with the effects of Hurricane Laura, AAA says an increase in demand has also led to higher prices at the pump.

