Ice cream recalled in 9 states due to possible listeria contamination

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ice cream products that were sold in multiple states have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility in question. All affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121”.

The affected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire. The affected brands that were manufactured at the company include:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported related to affected Royal Ice Cream products. Those who have purchased any of the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information can be found on the FDA website.