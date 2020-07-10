Illegal Swimming, Illegal Parking and a trip to the hospital

In this file picture a male prepares to jump into the reservoir on six-mile creek in Ithaca. Emergency responders have had an influx of rescues from the six-mile creek area. The incident on July 9th, 2020 occurred in the area closer to Giles St. an area called first dam.

ITHACA, NY (WETM)- Around 4:30 PM on July 9th, Ithaca emergency responders were once again called to the area of Six-Mile Creek, this time in the first dam area, for a person that was injured from a fall. Upon arriving in the area emergency personnel found that access to the person was limited by several illegally parked vehicles. The vehicles were parked in no-parking zones, fire zones, and areas marked as tow-away zones, which hindered emergency vehicle access.

Additional law enforcement personnel were required to have the vehicles removed from the scene as the incident was unfolding. Five vehicles were towed and an additional six parking violations were cited. This is in addition to citations that had been previously issued earlier in the day.

The gorge area was full of people with many people having to be asked to leave the water. Swimmers were given verbal warnings and educated on the dangers of the area. While it is illegal to swim in the gorge areas, no arrests were made.

Fortunately, once the 21-year-old male that had fallen about 12 feet, was located, it was determined that he did not have any life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance.

The Ithaca Police Department would like to remind community members and guests that swimming in the gorge area is not safe and against local laws. They encourage people to use swimming facilities that are safer. It is also encouraged to follow the parking signage as violators can inhibit the ability for emergency responders to render aid to people.