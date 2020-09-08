Injured hiker rescued from Buttermilk Falls State Park

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca firefighters used their rope rescue skills Sunday to get an injured hiker out of Buttermilk Falls State Park.

The hiker had fallen down a 30-foot embankment to the falls and had a badly broken ankle. Firefighters, Bangs Ambulance responders, state park police and other park workers worked together to access the victim and stabilize his injuries.

Firefighters used a rope system to extricate the victim from the gorge, where he was transferred to a state parks department pickup truck and taken to the parking lot for a waiting ambulance. He was later airlifted to Robert Packard Hospital in northern Pennsylvania.

The rescue operation took about two hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now