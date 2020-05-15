1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County reports 41st COVID death NY Salons,Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two

Ithaca College furloughs nearly 200 employees

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like many businesses, higher education is feeling the budget impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ithaca College is furloughing nearly 200 employees, for now, according to the school’s athletic director.

I would not be surprised if there would be additional furloughs from our department. I know athletics won’t be immune from what the college has to do college-wide.

SUSAN BASSETT — ASSOCIATE VP AND ATHLETICS DIRECTOR AT ITHACA COLLEGE

Bassett said all capital projects, even donor-funded ones like the soccer field renovation, are on hold.

The major college funded renovation of the school’s football facility, Butterfield Stadium, is also on hold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now