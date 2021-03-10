Ithaca Common Council will not have a public comment period tonight

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – According to the agenda for tonight’s Ithaca Common Council meeting, there will not be a public comment period.

The Ithaca Common Council will meet tonight at 6 PM for discussion on the Draft Reimagining Public Safety Report. According to the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the Ithaca Police Officers, these informational meetings were scheduled and advertised as being open to public comment. However, the change to not include public comment does not appear to have been made public, as even the union just found out this morning of the change.

***New Information / No Public Comment Tonight*** The Ithaca Common Council Meeting scheduled for tonight, 03/10/21, to… Posted by Ithaca Police Benevolent Association on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Since the initial post, the IPBA has been informed by Mayor Myrick that the next public comment session will be March 16th, at 6 PM during a Special Common Council meeting.

You can watch tonight’s meeting on Ithaca’s YouTube page.

According to the agenda, questions about the meeting protocol can be forwarded to City Clerk Julie Conley Holcomb at (607) 274-6570 or jholcomb@cityofithaca.org in advance of the meeting.

You can also voice your comments and concerns to Common Council at any time via, council@cityofithaca.org.

In response to the ongoing proposal to redesign the Ithaca Police Department, supporters of IPD are coordinating a “Save Ithaca Police Department!” rally on Sunday, March 14th starting at Noon, at the Bernie Milton Pavilion.

The agenda for tonight’s Ithaca Common Council Meeting.

You can access the draft Reimagining Public Safety in Ithaca & Tompkins County Documents here.