Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team helps injured man out of a ravine

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team and Bangs Ambulance personnel helped to rescue an injured man on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

A man had jumped from an area near the 30-foot dam near Giles Street and injured his shoulder. The ropes team was called to the scene and used a rescue basket to haul the man up the ravine. The man was then transported to the hospital.

This is the fifth time this month the ropes team has been activated to rescue injured people in the area. People are reminded to only hike and swim in authorized areas.