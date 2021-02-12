Ithaca Police arrest 19-year-old in shooting incident

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the case of a shooting incident on January 15th.

Ithaca Police Department arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Baez on charges of Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. These charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on W. State Street in the City of Ithaca around 5 PM on January 15th, where Baez allegedly fired numerous rounds into a group of people which included a young child. Two persons were struck by the gunfire and were transported by Bangs Ambulance to the hospital for medical attention.

After performing an extensive investigation, Ithaca Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Freeville where the Baez was believed to be. Baez was taken into custody without incident.

Baez was arraigned by the Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace, and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $75,000 bail.

If anyone knows any information about this or other crimes in the City of Ithaca, they are requested to provide that information to the Ithaca Police Department via one of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tip Line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address