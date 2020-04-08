Ithaca Police investigating robbery at A Plus Mini Market

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the A Plus Mini Market on Cayuga Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money, indicating he was armed. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived on the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 5’9” and 6’0” tall. He was wearing a black hat, a grey zip-up sweatshirt, and a blue bandana on his face.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ithaca Police Tipline at (607) 330-0000.