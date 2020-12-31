Ithaca Police investigating suspicious fire in “The Jungle”

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ithaca Police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened in an area known as “The Jungle” on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to “The Jungle” around 7 p.m. for a reported large fire in the area closest to Harbor Freight Tools.

When they arrived, they found that a large encampment that included a structure was on fire. Firefighters worked to put out the fire and make sure that no one was inside.







The resident of the encampment was located and not injured. This person was also offered assistance by officers in finding other housing for the evening.

At this point, the fire has been labeled as suspicious in nature. Anyone who has information should contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division. You can do so anonymously in the following ways: