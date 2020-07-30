Jamesville Beach reopening for swimming on Thursday

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville Beach will be opening on Thursday at 2 p.m. since Oneida Shores Park Beach is closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.

There will be some guidelines to Jamesville Beach’s reopening, like:

  • Beach capacity is currently limited to 150 people at any one time
  • Visitors must practice social distancing and wear a mask (masks will be provided if needed)
  • One individual in your group must provide a name and phone number for tracing purposes if needed in the future
  • All individuals using the beach will be provided a bracelet to track usage and capacity
  • Playground area and grills remain prohibited at this time. Limited picnic tables are available

The normal hours at Jamesville Beach are Monday through Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per vehicle.

For more information, call Jamesville Beach Park at (315) 435-5252 or visit www.OnondagaCountyParks.com.

