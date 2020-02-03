Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake plans to attend Syracuse University

Breaking News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jake Bongiovi, the son of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi, plans on attending Syracuse University for college, according to Bongiovi’s Instagram account.

With the caption, “And they said it was impossible”, Jake posted pictures with his parents wearing Syracuse hats on Instagram announcing his decision.

It is unclear what Jake will study at Syracuse.

Jon Bon Jovi is a rock and roll legend and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 as the lead singer in the group Bon Jovi.

