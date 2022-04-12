MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Tickets are available now for Kevin Gates and special guest Yung Gravy at Mansfield Universities ‘Spring Fling’ event at Karl Van Norman Field on Thursday, April 28.

General tickets can be purchased at mansfield.tix.com. Tickets are free for Mansfield University students and can be picked up with a university ID.

The event’s doors will open at 6 p.m. with the headline performances starting at 7:30 p.m.

According to the press release, “Kevin Gates transformed into one of the most impactful and inimitable rappers in the game by simply being Kevin Gates. The Baton Rouge, LA native has racked up 6 billion streams, 6 billion views, and dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. Gates has also logged four Top 5 entries on the Billboard Top 200 in addition to seven Top 5 entries on both the Top Rap Albums Chart and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.”

“Yung Gravy’s musical style is a blend of modern trap music with themes inspired by the soul and oldies movements of the 1950s and 1960s, as well as 1970s and 1980s soul and funk music. His 2018 EP ‘Snow Cougar’ yielded a pair of gold-selling hits, jumping from early Soundcloud success to the hottest playlists on Spotify.”

Several Mansfield University student artists will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the headline performance, and food trucks will be available at the venue.