Kindness and positivity through ‘Hands of Hope’

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Simple yet effective, the Hands of Hope project is looking to keep spirits high during these challenging times.

“You trace your hand on a piece of paper and then you can put it either on your door or inside a window so your neighbors can see it,” co-founder Brandon Barrett said. “It’s supposed to send a message of spreading hope.”

Founded by Mechanicville residents and mother/son duo Laurie and Brandon Barrett, they’re hoping everyone in the community gets involved. “People are back to work so they might not have as much time to do it, but maybe they will do it on a weekend night or something like that with the family,” Laurie said. “It means a lot to me. I want people to stay focused, stay positive, and remember that there’s always hope.”

While Laurie says she understands that everyone has bad days, she knows sometimes it’s the little things that can turn it around. “I am hoping that people see my sign that we have on our front door and that if they’re having a bad day they look up and say that there is hope,” she said. “It’s just a little reminder that maybe they just needed to see”

This isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this. As founders of the local “Create Kindness” Facebook page—which has about 2,300 likes and followers—the family is always looking to bring out a smile. Brandon Barrett says doing things together is special for the two of them; what’s important to his mom is important to him.

“My mother and I are very close, we are always talking and she’s raised me right. We just think alike in many situations and she’s told me how to be kind and these are the many reasons why,” Brandon said with his mother by his side. “Doing these things is very important to me because I want to take after her.”