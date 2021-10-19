HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton will be released from jail after making bail, according to a statement the district sent to parents Monday.

He has multiple sexual abuse charges involving children, spanning his 17 years at Hilton.

At least 26 victims have come forward against Ashton. His bail had been lowered multiple times since his arrest, most recently to $100,000.

Ashton resigned in September, after pleading not guilty to 25 charges in April.

As part of the separation agreement between Ashton and the district, he will be paid 5 months salary along with the amount of his accrued vacation and sick time.

In an email sent to families Monday, Hilton Central School District Superintendent Casey Kosiorek said:

“I have been informed that former Northwood Principal, Kirk Ashton, was released from jail today. The district will have additional security present outside Northwood tomorrow. In addition, I will be there, along with other administrators from District Office. We will also have several additional counseling staff available for students and staff throughout the day.”

