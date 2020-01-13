Kitten rescued from DOT truck engine on Long Island

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A kitten has been rescued from the engine of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle.

The kitten, affectionately named Fan Belt Fannie, is being nursed back to health before she can be adopted.

The kitten was found in an engine after a DOT worker heard meowing and it took two hours to rescue her.

More from WETM 18 News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now