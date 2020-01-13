Kitten rescued from DOT truck engine on Long Island

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A kitten has been rescued from the engine of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle.

The kitten, affectionately named Fan Belt Fannie, is being nursed back to health before she can be adopted.

The kitten was found in an engine after a DOT worker heard meowing and it took two hours to rescue her.

Important and adorable reminder about winter driving safety from "Fan Belt Fannie" https://t.co/KZwPl0ppUJ — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) January 13, 2020

More from WETM 18 News