Kitten rescued from DOT truck engine on Long Island

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A kitten has been rescued from the engine of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle.
The kitten, affectionately named Fan Belt Fannie, is being nursed back to health before she can be adopted.
The kitten was found in an engine after a DOT worker heard meowing and it took two hours to rescue her.
More from WETM 18 News
- Anger in Iran over jet’s downing; gunfire disperses protests
- Mansfield home shot by BB gun; State Police investigating
- Chamber Night in Watkins Glen featuring new firework show, ice sculptures
- Bills fans create go-fund-me after Cody Ford fined for a playoff penalty
- LSU vs. Clemson: National Championship preview