Lane Restriction on I-80 EB in Montour County

MONTOURSVILLE, P.A. (WETM)- Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 219, in Montour County at due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted approximately four miles east of the Limestoneville exit (Route 254 interchange at mile marker 215) .

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting here. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

