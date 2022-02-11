Lawmakers urge rejection of farm wage recommendation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York State Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to Governor Hochul and the New York State Labor Commissioner urging them to reject a recommendation made by the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board, that would lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers.

One Farmer told New York State Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, he worried that if the overtime threshold for farm workers gets dropped from 60 hours a week to 40 hours, big changes would have to be made on his dairy farm.

“Some of those people we would have to end up having let go, and we’d end up probably switching to some automation,” explained farmer, Quade Kirk.

In a letter written to Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Labor Commissioner, many Assembly Republicans are urging them to keep the overtime threshold for farm workers at 60 hours.

“By making this overtime change, it was projected that it would result in a 42 % increase in labor costs to the farms,” stated Republican Assemblywoman, Mary Beth Walsh.

For those in agriculture, often weather plays a role in hours worked.

“If you have two days of rain, and nobody can work for those two days, you may have to put a 12 to 16 hour day in on day three to be able to be able to make up for what you lost,” explained Assemblyman, Chris Tauge. “And it’s time sensitive. Some crop you have to pull out and get of the ground right away, or it’s no good.”

Republican Lawmakers are concerned farm help will go to other states to make more money.

Back in January, public hearings were held on this issue. Some say farm employees shouldn’t be working these types of hours.

“Working more than 40 hours per week, with this kind of labor, take a toll on people’s health and their bodies. At the very least, those extra hours should be removed at the same overtime rate as other works receive,” said Laurie Konwinski.

At this point, the 40 hour overtime threshold is only a recommendation from the Farm Laborer’s Wage Board.

“We are awaiting to see the report from the Commissioner of Labor,” said Steve Ammerman, New York Farm Bureau Director of Communications. “That will be the next step in this whole process. Once that is available, there will be a 15 day public comment period.”

Ultimately it will be up to Governor Hochul to sign this into law. If that happens, the overtime threshold will be dropped gradually over a ten-year period.