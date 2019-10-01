Legislation seeks overhaul of Pennsylvania fireworks law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pair of bills in the House and Senate would make changes to Pennsylvania’s two-year-old fireworks law.

​House Bill 1687 and Senate Bill 854 would establish times that fireworks can be set off, limiting use to between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.​​

“Right now, there is no time limit as to when fireworks can be shot, so they can be shot at two o’clock in the morning every day by your neighbor, which I’m sure you’d find aggravating,” said Rep. Frank Farry (R-Bucks), the sponsor of House Bill 1687.

​​The legislation also would increase penalties for fireworks offenses, and it would make sure information about the rules are prominently displayed when customers check out.

​​Both the House and Senate versions are in committee.​