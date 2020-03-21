Legislature Chairman: No positive cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County as of Saturday afternoon

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup stated that as of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, there were no positive cases of coronavirus in Oswego County.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21st–


Total # of people tested or scheduled to be tested in Oswego County
Total # of people being monitored by OCHD
Total # of tested cases positive in Oswego County

91
52
0


Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline:
Please call 315-349-3330 for more information about the Coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There are thousands of confirmed cases in a growing number of countries internationally and the virus is now spreading in the United States.


If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, and traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading within 14 days of your symptoms, please call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3330. If you have had close contact with someone showing these symptoms and they have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading within 14 days of their symptoms, you should also call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3330.

If you meet the criteria above, avoid contact with others and please call the Oswego County Health Department prior to seeking treatment at a hospital, urgent care, or physician’s office. If you are experiencing difficulty breathing, please call 911 and make them aware of your travel history or contact with a confirmed case.

Testing for COVID-19:

  • If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
  • If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
  • If you have traveled to a level 2 or 3 country in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
  • If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
  • If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted

