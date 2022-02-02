The casket of slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is carried into St. Patrick’s Cathedral ahead of his wake on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PIX11 News/NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora was held Wednesday. Mourning police officers from New York and beyond gave a final salute to the officer who was gunned down with his partner in Harlem in January.

Watch the funeral in the stream below:

Mora’s funeral Mass was held at at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the service, just as he did at the funeral for Mora’s partner, Det. Jason Rivera, last Friday. Some of the top leaders from around the city and state attended the funeral, including Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Mora’s brother, Wilson Mora, gave a touching eulogy. He talked about how proud he was of the slain officer, who was known to shower everyone with love.

Mora, 27, and Rivera, 22, were fatally wounded on Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a domestic dispute involving 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil and his mother. Authorities said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol outfitted with a modified 40-round clip, hitting both officers in the head.

Rivera died that night, while Mora was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.

Officer Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save five people who desperately needed them, according to LiveOnNY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.