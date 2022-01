EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This morning at 10:15 a.m., Governor Kathy Hochul will hold the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. The meeting is taking place at the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) in East Greenbush.

This first meeting comes a day after one of Elmira’s first weapons arrests of 2022. Two people were arrested on charges Criminal Possession of a Weapon on January 25 after an incident on Linden Place.