Live Now
The White House Coronavirus Task Force provides an update on COVID-19

Local businessman giving 500 gallons of milk away at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego on Friday

Regional
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — Local businessman Lee Walker told NewsChannel 9 that he bought 500 gallons of milk from Upstate Niagara Cooperative and will give it all away, gallon by gallon, on Friday morning.

Walker said that those who need the milk should drive to Vona’s Restaurant on West Utica Street starting at 11 a.m. Stay in the car, open the trunk with a push of a button if you can, or the gallon will be handed to you by a masked and gloved volunteer at your car window.

One gallon will be given to each car. Walker said he is trying to help out dairy farmers who’ve got a bunch of milk on their hands because supermarkets have slapped on purchase limits during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now