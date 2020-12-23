Local expert talks stimulus package

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A $900 billion pandemic relief package, including $600 stimulus checks for “most” Americans, passed both the Senate and House on Monday. The package has now been sent to President Trump who is expected to sign it in the coming days.

Along with the relief bill, the package also contained a $1.4 trillion federal spending bill and other pieces of bipartisan legislation.

Local and state lawmakers have been reacting to the new stimulus package, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying Democrats had a hard choice to make and before he does New York’s budget, he’d rather wait to see if state and local aid will be worked out once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.



Assembly minority Leader Will Barclay said he’s just glad Congress reached a deal:

“I mean it’s something I think the country needed. We’re obviously facing a pandemic. The cost to the states have been massive. Obviously people are suffering- small businesses, individuals, so I’m glad there’s some relief for those types of people. I think a lot of my colleagues would say and I agree with them to some extent it didn’t go far enough to help state and local governments, but it is a $900 Billion package.” Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R)



Barclay says the Federal Government should not be used to cover for what he calls “bad budgeting” decidions made in New York State.