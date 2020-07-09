Local NAACP holding public forum on coronavirus in the African American community

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from in Harlem on April 18, 2020. (AP / Bebeto Matthews)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady branch of the NAACP is hosting a panel discussion on the physical and mental effects of COVID-19 on the Black community.

An Associated Press analysis showed that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though Black people represent only about 14% of the population.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting ID is 83752689300, and the password is 560370.

The panel includes: