Local woman writes her own light-hearted obituary

GAINES, Pa. (WETM) – Ruth Soule of Gaines didn’t want her family to cry for too long after her death, but to instead “drink a cold one, or two.”

Soule passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, but not before she wrote her own light-hearted obituary.

Ruth B. Soule, 73

If you’re reading this, I have apparently died today, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. I probably should have forwarded that chain letter. So I guess I have to tell my life story.

My name was Ruth Burrous Soule. I was known by many as Ruthie, Tuke & Ma-Moo, but by those who loved me the most I was Hun, Ma, & Gramma. I was born October 8, 1946 at home in the West Branch of Galeton to Lester Burrous & Virginia Knickerbocker Burrous Johnston (both predeceased me).

With 11 rambunctious, & most of the time, dangerous, siblings, I barely survived my upbringing in the Notch before I was swept away & married the love of my life, Gary Soule. On July 9, 1967 we became the Sexy Soule’s. Together we had 3 kids, Garri Annette, October 27, 1968, Lance Lee, October 27, 1970 & Jesse Arland, February 6, 1973.

I will joyfully meet my parents & sons in Heaven along with 3 of my siblings (Ronald Burrous, John Burrous & Janet Taylor), as well as my nieces, Virginia (Dubie) Bailey & Sherry Taylor, & nephews, Aaron Gill & Jerry Taylor.

I was a loving wife, comforting mom, spoiling gramma, good friend, & hard worker. Through my years I worked as a waitress, factory worker & lunch lady. I was as generous as anybody ever could be. I was giving away many of my possessions in my last days. By the way, would anybody like some slightly used false teeth?

I’m leaving behind the greatest gifts my daughter & son-in-law, Sam & Boo Bollock, ever gave me, my pork chop, Alivia & my hamburger, Nick, my favorite sisters, Marie Sutton & Faun James, my favorite brothers, Scott Burrous & Chester Burrous.

The things I regret most are not training my dogs to detect cancer & never sending my application to the Rockettes.

So, in a nutshell, I was born, I blinked, and it was over. No buildings named after me. No monuments erected in my honor. But I was more blessed than you will ever know. I leave filled with love & memories. So please…NO bawling. Well, ok, just a little, but not for long. I’m happy here & probably showing my belly to someone at this very moment. Find me in a warm spring breeze, in the morning dew, in the sunbeams on your face. For some of you…may your socks never stay up & your pens always be dry.

I didn’t want a funeral. I will be laid to rest with my boys. My family will be having a Celebration of Life party at a later date. Drink a cold one, or two, for me. Please donate lots of money to an animal shelter of your choice in my memory; my favorites are Teacher’s Pets & Second Chance.

Carry on.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton, PA