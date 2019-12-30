Lockheed Martin Hiring for Nearly 120 Positions in Syracuse and Owego

(WETM) – Lockheed Martin is holding a career fair to help fill 120 technical positions currently open at its Syracuse and Owego sites.

Current opportunities include positions in Systems Engineering, Product Electrical Engineering, Hardware Engineering, Software Engineering, Integration and Testing and Manufacturing Operations.

The career fair will be on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 3-8 p.m. at the Destiny USA Mall at 3rd Floor Canyon.

Lockheed Martin employees will be available to answer questions about open job positions, as well as their work experiences at Lockheed Martin.

More information about the recruitment event can be found here and interested applicants can pre-register for the event.