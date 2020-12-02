Loud boom heard across the region apparently a meteor

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after noon, many people across our region heard a loud boom and felt some shaking. People on social media are commenting that they heard the noise in Onondaga, Madison, and Oswego counties.

According to the American Meteor Society, the sound heard across Central New York came at the same time witnesses reported seeing a meteor streaking across the sky in other areas not under dense cloud cover.

“We currently have 41 reports of this fireball.” Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society told us. “It seems that central New York and northern Pennsylvania had cloudy skies and therefore did not see the fireball. If skies had been clear I’m certain that the trajectory would shift toward central NY, where the reports of sounds are numerous.”

Lunsford says you can see the reports at their event page. Yt: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2020/7267 Click on each name to read any comments each witness may have written.