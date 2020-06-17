Breaking News
Child airlifted after accident in Corning

Magic Hat Brewing Company is shifting all production to Genesee Brewing Company

Regional

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — Vermont’s loss is our gain. Magic Hat Brewing Company is shifting all production to Rochester.

The company announced Tuesday it could no longer keep multiple breweries open.

Production will shift to the Genesee Brewing Company, where some Magic Hat beers are already made.

Magic Hat is one of Vermont’s oldest craft breweries is moving to New York state.

Burlington-based Zero Gravity agreed agreed to take over the Vermont facility.

In a statement, FIFCO CEO Rich Andrews said the company’s ties to Burlington made this decision difficult.

All 43 Magic Hat employees will be considered for open positions within Zero Gravity, or receive severance should they leave FIFCO USA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now