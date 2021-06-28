Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour at St. Lawrence River: Tennessee angler catches 66 bass in 2 days

Qualifying Group A Winner Jacob Wheeler, Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five at the St. Lawrence River Presented by Berkley in Massena, New York

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five at St. Lawrence River wrapped up its first few days of competition in Massena over the weekend.

During the first days of the tour, 40 anglers competed in Group A on Friday and Sunday, and 39 anglers competed in Group B on Saturday, June 26.

During both rounds for Group A, Academy Sports + Outdoors pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee set records, shattering the single- and two-day records. After the two days, Wheeler caught a total of 66 bass totaling 222 pounds, 1 once.

“To break another record just feels unbelievable,” said Wheeler. “I’ve been catching fish in all three phases of the spawn, this week. Some of the fish were set up and cruising – those are post-spawners. Some of them were actually sitting on the edges of those points, and those were pre-spawners. And then there are bass spawning on top of the points around the islands, and I’m just rotating through them.”

Additionally for Group A, Pro Brent Ehrler of Redlands, California, boated a two-day total of 59 bass totaling 190-13 to end the day in second place; Berkley pro Justin Lucas of Guntersville, Alabama, caught 52 bass weighing 177-9 over two days to finish the round in third place.

The top 20 pros from Qualifying Group A will now advance to Tuesday’s Knockout Round on the St. Lawrence River. This includes:

Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 66 bass, 222-1 Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., 59 bass, 190-13 Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 52 bass, 177-9 Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 59 bass, 172-4 Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 54 bass, 172-3 Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 56 bass, 168-12 Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., 49 bass, 161-4 Cody Meyer, Star, Idaho, 53 bass, 158-8 Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 46 bass, 145-12 Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 41 bass, 138-10 Dean Rojas, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 47 bass, 136-0 Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., 37 bass, 128-10 Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., 43 bass, 123-7 Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., 41 bass, 120-8 Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., 38 bass, 116-15 Ish Monroe, Oakdale, Calif., 33 bass, 115-7 David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., 35 bass, 113-14 Alton Jones, Lorena, Texas, 35 bass, 113-6 Marty Robinson, Lyman, S.C., 35 bass, 107-10 Brandon Coulter, Knoxville, Tenn., 33 bass, 106-8

In total, there were 477 bass weighing 1,446 pounds, 9 ounces caught by the 40 pros on Sunday.

Following the first day of competition for Group B, Berkley pro John Cox of DeBary, Florida, held the lead after catching 31 bass weighing 99 pounds, 1 ounce.

In second place was REDCREST Champion Favorite Fishing pro Dustin Connell of Clanton, Alabama, who boated 21 bass totaling 83-13, and in third place was Shelby, North Carolina’s Bryan Thrift, who caught 28 bass for 81-13.

The top 20 pros in Group B after Day 1 on the St. Lawrence River are:

John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 31 bass, 99-1 Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 21 bass, 83-13 Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 28 bass, 81-13 James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 27 bass, 78-2 John Murray, Spring City, Tenn., 25 bass, 73-2 Brett Hite, Phoenix, Ariz., 21 bass, 69-7 Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 20 bass, 69-6 Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 20 bass, 65-2 Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 20 bass, 64-4 Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 22 bass, 63-13 Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 21 bass, 63-1 Shin Fukae, Osaka, Japan, 18 bass, 60-12 David Walker, Sevierville, Tenn., 21 bass, 59-7 Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C., 19 bass, 53-11 Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash., 18 bass, 51-3 Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 17 bass, 46-15 Terry Scroggins, San Mateo, Fla., 15 bass, 45-2 Fred Roumbanis, Russellville, Ark., 17 bass, 43-11 Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 16 bass, 43-6 Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., 16 bass, 41-10

Overall, there were 621 bass weighing 1,855 pounds, 15 ounces caught by the 39 pros on Saturday.

The six-day event, hosted by the Town of Massena and Fish Massena, features 80 of the top professional anglers from around the world competing for a purse of $805,000, including a top cash prize of $100,000 to the winner.