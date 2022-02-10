Man arrested after string of 7 armed robberies in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was charged with seven armed robberies and a stolen vehicle after a string of patterned robberies in the Clinton Section area.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Marquis Correa-Santos committed seven robberies between January 9 and February 7.

Investigators say the robberies involving commercial locations or food deliveries. All seven were armed and one involved a stolen car. The suspect was identified by police and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Correa-Santos was charged for the following robberies in the Clinton Section area:

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to an armed robbery at the My Way Grocery, 524 Upper Falls Boulevard, on January 9, 2022.

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to an armed robbery at the Lucky 7 Stop 1, 928 N. Clinton Avenue, on January 12, 2022.

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to an armed robbery at the Public Meats, 600 Hudson Avenue, on January 19, 2022.

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to the January 21, 2022, armed robbery of a food delivery driver on Thomas Street.

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to an armed robbery at the Public Meats, 600 Hudson Avenue, on January 24, 2022.

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to an armed robbery at the Shaq Mini Mart, 488 Joseph Avenue, on January 26, 2022.

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) related to a stolen car from the 600 block of Clifford Avenue on February 7, 2022.

Officials say the Rochester Police Department SWAT Team and Patrol Section obtained a search warrant and arrested at his residence after significant evidence to the armed robberies was recovered.

Authorities say the 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned this morning in Rochester City Court.