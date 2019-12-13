Man arrested on after gunfire, police chase on Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Thursday after reports of gunfire led to police chase.

19-year-old Vasilios Vamvakitis was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and was issued several traffic citations.

According to Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a home on Gray Street for reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle with someone shooting into a house. A pursuit began and ended in the 1200 block of North Goodman Street.

Vamvakitis was arraigned later on Thursday.