TOMPKINS COUNTY – A man found dead in his car Tuesday morning appears to be the same man who stabbed a Vestal woman earlier in the week.

A warrant was issued on Monday for Chris Hall of Vestal, who allegedly stabbed a woman in her hands and neck at Pine Creek Campground in Newfield.

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center and is recovering.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says they found Hall dead in his car from what appears to be suicide.