Man found dead following fire on Buffalo’s east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man is dead following a fire on the city’s east side.

Firefighters responded to a home on Guilford St. just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they say they found heavy fire conditions.

Investigators say the fire started on the upper floor of the home. They found a man in a bedroom on the upper floor. He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are still working to identify him.

The Red Cross is helping another man who lived in the home. Officials estimate the total damage at $120,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.