Man, teenage nephew killed in fire as others jump to safety

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Family members are mourning the deaths of a man and his teenage nephew after fire swept through a three-story home in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the two and injuring others.

Fire crews called to the Allentown home at about 11:30 a.m. Monday reported that flames had spread through the residence and several people were forced to jump from a second-floor window.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Tuesday 14-year-old Andres Ortiz died of thermal injuries with smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide while 44-year-old Heriberto Santiago died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide. Both deaths were ruled accidental.