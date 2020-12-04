Man wanted for shooting Mass. state trooper shot, killed by US Marshals; 2 officers hurt

NEW YORK (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Cape Cod last month is now dead, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed during a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation indicated the marshals went to an apartment where Sterling was believed to be which resulted in gunfire being exchanged.

Two marshals suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shootout, O’Keefe said.

Four Mass. state troopers were in the Bronx Friday morning, maintaining a perimeter around the apartment to ensure the public’s safety.

Police allege Sterling shot a 28-year-old trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis on Nov. 20. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, with the bullet going through his hand and into the shoulder area of his ballistic vest.

Sterling was wanted on several charges including armed assault with intent to murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Friday’s shooting remains under investigation by authorities in New York.