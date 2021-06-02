Man-wielding knife incident, safely resolved in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police Department was called to a report of a man wielding a knife inside of Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services, threatening other people inside of the lobby.

Ithaca Police responded to the scene and assisted in evacuating of the other people in the building to safety. The person was contained, and law enforcement was able to communicate with the individual who was visibly distraught and experiencing a mental health condition. During this time he still had the knife in his possession and was actively destroying property, and making threats of harm.

Officers, Investigators along with Deputies from Tompkins County, New York State Troopers and Outreach workers from Tompkins County Mental Health were able to establish a prolonged dialog with the man. After some time the situation was able to be de-escalated and the subject was able to safely be taken into custody. Ithaca Police Department and Tompkins County Mental Health were able to arrange for the subject to be transported to a hospital under the New York Mental Hygiene Law.

The response from Ithaca Police Department along with the coordination with community resources were able to bring this dangerous and dynamic situation to a safe resolution.

Ithaca Police Department is not releasing any additional information about this incident at this time.