Manlius Police seek hit & run suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit & run suspect.

Investigators tell NewsChannel 9 that the white male seen in surveillance footage was in the Fayetteville Dunkin’ Donuts on E. Genesee Street and North Manlius Street on Thursday, October 31 2019, at about 4:40 p.m.

The suspect struck a vehicle exiting the store on Route 5 and fled the scene eastbound on E. Genesee St. towards Chittenango.

If anyone knows the suspect and/or the vehicle involved. please contact Manlius Police at 315-682-2212.