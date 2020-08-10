‘Mass casualty incident’ being investigated in Yates County after car collides with horse and buggy carrying seven people

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WROC/WETM)- The Yates County Sheriff’s office is investigating what it called a “mass casualty incident” in the town of Jerusalem involving a horse and buggy.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike tweeted that a car was involved in the accident and there are several critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that Justin Niver, 24 of Penn Yan, was traveling westbound on County Road 22 when at the crest of a hill it came up behind the buggy. The Sheriff’s office says that Niver attempted to pass the buggy but another car was approaching in the eastbound lane.

Niver collided with the buggy, forcing it off the road and ejecting seven members of the Sensenig family who were riding in it.

Four helicopters were brought in to transport the victims to area hospitals. A seven-month-baby suffered internal injuries at the scene, according to the Sheriff. At least two people were diagnosed with head injuries at the scene and three young boys were taken by ambulance with injuries.

All of the injured patients were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, and Niver was not injured, according to Spike.

The horse involved in the accident suffered injuries and a veterinarian euthanized it at the scene.