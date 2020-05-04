‘May The Fourth’ celebrations around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s an adopted holiday that celebrates all things Star Wars. The date of course mimics the famous and culturally iconic line: “May the force be with you.”

Typically fans will find their own ways to celebrate, but everyday various organizations do their own celebrations. Because of the shutdown, those same places can’t do as much as they would like.

But here are some Rochester-area happenings, and any fun posts we found: