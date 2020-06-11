Breaking News
Mayor Madden asks Trojans to stop setting off fireworks

by: Johan Sheridan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden asked residents on Thursday to stop setting off fireworks at night.

A statement from Madden says City Hall has received numerous complaints from residents about late-night fireworks in their neighborhoods. Madden wants local fireworks aficionados to stop using fireworks (which violate state law) or “sparkling devices” (which are legal) within city limits. Both cause booming sounds that can distress fellow Trojans.

Madden says fewer fireworks will improve quality of life over the summer, especially for those who might have anxiety, like children, veterans, and the elderly. Military veterans, for example, typically prepare for events with loud fireworks, especially those who experience post-traumatic stress.

“The illegal use of fireworks in our neighborhoods are more than a nuisance… By leaving fireworks displays to professionals, we can reduce the risk of injury and harm from improper use and show our support and respect for our neighbors.”

Patrick Madden
Mayor of Troy

Report issues or concerns to the Troy Police Department’s non-emergency number, (518) 270-4411.

