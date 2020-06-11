Mayor Sheehan orders removal of Albany’s Philip Schuyler statue

Breaking News
by: Johan Sheridan

Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler statue and Albany City Hall. (Craig Fildes / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order on Thursday directing the removal of a statue depicting Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler from Albany City Hall.

Schuyler was reportedly Albany’s largest slave-owner in his day.

“It has become clear that now is the time to act and confront the unfortunate history of our nation.”

Kathy Sheehan
Mayor of Albany

Sheehan’s order directs the Department of General Services to whatever steps necessary to remove the statue as soon as possible and give it to a museum or other historical institution for future display. It also orders Schuyler’s name to be removed from the plinth, and includes a provision for an engineering study to determine its structural integrity.

