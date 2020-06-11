Mayor Sheehan orders removal of Albany’s Philip Schuyler statue

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of Thursday's coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that five regions will enter phase three of the reopening process on Friday: Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier, and the Finger Lakes.

That's most of New York's geography, covering 35 of its 62 counties, including Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie Counties in the Mohawk Valley.