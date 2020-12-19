Missing Fort Drum Soldier: Authorities requesting public assistance

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is asking for community assistance in locating a missing soldier.

The U.S Army Criminal Investigation Command has confirmed that a soldier from Fort Drum, N.Y., is currently missing and has requested public assistance in helping to locate the individuals.

According to the CID, Specialist Hayden Allen Harris, 20, is currently missing. Specialist Harris was reported last heard from on December 17, 2020, and December 18, 2020, between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Harris is currently assigned to C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, N.Y. He has red hair, is

approximately 210 pounds and is six feet, 3 inches tall.

Authorities stated that Specialist Harris was driving his 2-16 Ford Mustang Coup with a Tennessee license plate BZA 826.

Additionally, the CID reported that Harris had planned to meet an individual in Watertown, N.Y., for a vehicle transaction, which is when he was last heard from.

Community members with information are urged to immediately contact Fort Drum Army CID Office at 315-772-9459, the Fort Drum Military Police at 315-772-7770, or contact their local police

department.

Additionally, individuals can submit information on the Criminal Investigation Command website.