More than 100 have died from COVID-19 in Monroe County

by: Lia Tobin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 106 people in the county have died from the coronavirus and there are 1,277 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the DPH, 108 people are in the hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit.

In the county, 585 people are in mandatory quarantine and 268 people are in isolation.

The new individuals include:

–          1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

–          4 Females in their 20s

–          1 Male in his 20s

–          1 Female in her 30s

–          1 Male in his 30s

–          1 Female in her 40s

–          1 Male in his 40s

–          1 Female in her 50s

–          2 Males in their 50s

–          1 Male in his 60s

–          1 Female in her 70s

–          4 Males in their 70s

–          1 Male in his 90s

