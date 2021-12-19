Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

by: Richard Roman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State. The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.

A full list of recipients include: 

Recipient CityAmount
John F. Kennedy InternationalNew York55,615,724
LaGuardiaNew York28,405,348
Buffalo Niagara InternationalBuffalo7,277,246
Albany InternationalAlbany5,568,244
Syracuse Hancock InternationalSyracuse5,301,945
Greater Rochester InternationalRochester5,268,698
Westchester CountyWhite Plains4,429,080
Long Island MacArthurNew York4,287,127
New York Stewart InternationalNew York2,915,986
Elmira/Corning RegionalElmira/Corning1,694,929
Plattsburgh InternationalPlattsburgh1,513,973
Niagara Falls InternationalNiagara Falls1,493,889
Ithaca Tompkins RegionalIthaca1,418,953
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link FieldBinghamton1,024,700
Ogdensburg InternationalOgdensburg1,017,457
Watertown InternationalWatertown1,014,598
RepublicFarmingdale763,000
East HamptonEast Hampton295,000
Floyd Bennett MemorialGlens Falls295,000
Columbia CountyHudson295,000
Massena International-Richards FieldMassena295,000
Penn YanPenn Yan295,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon FieldPotsdam295,000
Griffiss InternationalRome295,000
Adirondack RegionalSaranac Lake295,000
Saratoga CountySaratoga Springs295,000
Schenectady CountySchenectady295,000
BrookhavenShirley295,000
Francis S GabreskiWesthampton Beach295,000
Genesee CountyBatavia159,000
CanandaiguaCanandaigua159,000
Corning-Painted PostCorning159,000
Cortland County-Chase FieldCortland159,000
Dansville MunicipalDansville159,000
Chautauqua County/DunkirkDunkirk159,000
Joseph Y ResnickEllenville159,000
Tri-CitiesEndicott159,000
Oswego CountyFulton159,000
Hamilton MunicipalHamilton159,000
Chautauqua County/JamestownJamestown159,000
Fulton CountyJohnstown159,000
Orange CountyMontgomery159,000
Sullivan County InternationalMonticello159,000
Lt Warren EatonNorwich159,000
Cattaraugus County-OleanOlean159,000
Albert S. Nader RegionalOneonta159,000
Perry-WarsawPerry159,000
Hudson Valley RegionalPoughkeepsie159,000
Finger Lakes RegionalSeneca Falls159,000
Sidney MunicipalSidney159,000
Warwick MunicipalWarwick159,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine FieldWellsville159,000
Bayport AerodromeBayport110,000
Elizabeth FieldFishers Island110,000
Hornell MunicipalHornell110,000
Lake PlacidLake Placid110,000
Malone-DufortMalone110,000
PisecoPiseco110,000
Ticonderoga MunicipalTiconderoga110,000

