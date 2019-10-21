Mother, attorney react to OSHA coffee shop fines following grease trap death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the local owners of the University Avenue Tim Horton’s $8,695, Tenitia Cullum says she is “pleased.”

Cullum and her attorney, Lori Robb Monaghan, spoke to News 8 today.

“I’m pleased,” said Cullum. “I feel like some responsibility had to come from somewhere.”

“It hasn’t been easy at all,” Cullum added. “I still wake up mornings sometimes in tears.”

Cullum said the building owners have not reached out to her.

News 8 contacted the company, Ninety Rock Management, for a comment, but did not receive one.

A company in Rochester is being fined by OSHA after a boy died in a grease trap this summer. Today, @News_8 speaks with that boy’s mother and her attorney. Backstory here: https://t.co/zcfo8CUwcT — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 18, 2019



“We’re hoping that with the imposition of the fines comes some responsibility and some accountability to make sure that nothing like this happens to another family,” said Monaghan.

Senator Chuck Schumer is slated to meet with Cullum at the beginning of next week.