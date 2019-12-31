Mother’s ashes lost at Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo family is asking for help in finding two tiny pendants that were lost at Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game. The pendants carry the ashes of the mother they lost just six months ago.

Ryan Fred had just come home from the Bills game Sunday evening when he realized that he and his sister both lost the pendants with the ashes of their mother which they had taken with them to the game.

“Usually I don’t carry, my older sister always takes my Mom with her and then my other sister, she always wears her, but I don’t take mine and they said that they were taking Mom to the game, so I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’re all taking Mom,” said Ryan Fred “It just happened to be mine and my sister’s first game in Buffalo Bills stadium.”

Fred noted how unusual it was that both he and his sister both lost the pendants on the same day. “Yeah, I don’t even know how that would happen. That was just way beyond anything we could’ve wanted or imagined, and it’s really heartbreaking.”

He immediately thought to put out the word on Facebook last night, and within hours, with the help of a share from a Facebook page called Hope Rises, Fred was paired up with a man named Jimmy who had already found one of the two pendants that fell off Fred’s necklace near the Bills store.

“I said, this is Bills Mafia, they’re gonna find it. I was like ‘It’s at the game, they’re gonna find it, they’re not gonna let somebody’s mother go in vain.”

Now, a Facebook page called Sweet Buffalo is also helping to share photos of the two other pendants that remain missing; one of Fred’s and one of his sister’s which may have been lost in the stands. They were sitting in section 330, Row 27, seats 5,6,7 and 8.

Fred is holding out faith that in Buffalo, he will be reunited with his mother’s missing ashes.