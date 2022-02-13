MTA tops 3 million riders for three consecutive days

The interior view of a subway train is seen in a file image. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), has reported New York City’s subway ridership has surpassed the 3 million mark for three consecutive days this week. According to MTA, ridership has carried 3,015,755 customers on Tuesday, 3,087,731 on Wednesday, and 3,108,216 on Thursday.

MTA said this marks the first time the subway system has carried over 3 million riders for three days in a row since the Omicron wave hit New York City on Dec. 17, 2021. In addition, the weekly ridership has now reached 55 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The latest figures show that ridership has increased by 54% since it hit a weekday Omicron low of 2,011,675 on Dec. 27, 2021. Since then, ridership has trended back up, while mask compliance has also improved to 95%.

The MTA announced a series of new fare pilot programs to further encourage ridership that makes fares more affordable, more flexible, and fairer. MTA has introduced a cap on weekly fares through the authority’s contactless payment system, OMNY, with the “Lucky 13” feature.

This feature will allow riders an additional free ride on subways or buses for the rest of that week, starting with the 13th ride of each week. Since the pandemic began in 2020 the MTA says it has undertaken unprecedented cleaning and disinfecting protocols to ensure the safety of its customers.

In addition, MTA has also rolled out public education campaigns and issued millions of masks to its customers they say. Prior to the pandemic, weekday average ridership routinely exceeded 5.5 million in the subway system. That figure they said fell by 95% in April 2020 as the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in the New York City area.