Multiple agencies searching for missing hiker in Highland Forest

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing hiker in the area of Highland Forest.

The call first went out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday with agencies including State Police, Fabius Fire and Onondaga County Sheriff’s all gathering at Skyline Lodge on the state park property.

The agencies are searching the area for a man who was reported missing by his family.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.